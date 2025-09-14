FDA Greenlights Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Amid Health Industry Buzz

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new hypertension detection feature in Apple Watches, allowing the tech giant to enhance its health-related offerings.

In Belgium, $10 million worth of U.S.-funded contraceptives are still in storage, despite previous destruction reports, sparking questions about international aid distribution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to contract Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate potential links between vaccines and autism, challenging ongoing debate on the topic.