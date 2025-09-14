Left Menu

FDA Greenlights Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Amid Health Industry Buzz

Recent health developments include the FDA's approval for Apple Watch hypertension features, Belgian contraceptive storage information, CDC's autism research contract, Kenvue CEO's talks with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump officials' COVID vaccine claims, UnitedHealth's White House meeting efforts, and AstraZeneca's British investment pause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:34 IST
FDA Greenlights Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Amid Health Industry Buzz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new hypertension detection feature in Apple Watches, allowing the tech giant to enhance its health-related offerings.

In Belgium, $10 million worth of U.S.-funded contraceptives are still in storage, despite previous destruction reports, sparking questions about international aid distribution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to contract Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate potential links between vaccines and autism, challenging ongoing debate on the topic.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

 India
2
Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Release

Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Releas...

 India
3
Asia Cup Clash: Pakistan Faces India in Group A Showdown

Asia Cup Clash: Pakistan Faces India in Group A Showdown

 United Arab Emirates
4
Assam's Future: Development and Security Under Double-Engine Governance

Assam's Future: Development and Security Under Double-Engine Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025