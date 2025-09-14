FDA Greenlights Apple Watch Hypertension Feature Amid Health Industry Buzz
Recent health developments include the FDA's approval for Apple Watch hypertension features, Belgian contraceptive storage information, CDC's autism research contract, Kenvue CEO's talks with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump officials' COVID vaccine claims, UnitedHealth's White House meeting efforts, and AstraZeneca's British investment pause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:34 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new hypertension detection feature in Apple Watches, allowing the tech giant to enhance its health-related offerings.
In Belgium, $10 million worth of U.S.-funded contraceptives are still in storage, despite previous destruction reports, sparking questions about international aid distribution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to contract Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate potential links between vaccines and autism, challenging ongoing debate on the topic.
- READ MORE ON:
- FDA
- Apple Watch
- hypertension
- CDC
- autism
- contraceptives
- Kenvue
- Trump
- AstraZeneca
- UnitedHealth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CDC Awards Autism-Vaccine Research Contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Thousands of Contraceptives Stuck in Belgian Limbo: U.S. Aid Controversy Unfolds
Controversial Autism-Vaccine Study Grant Raises Eyebrows
Contraceptives in Limbo: Diplomatic Efforts to Halt Incineration
Exploring the Vaccine-Autism Connection: CDC's Bold Step with Rensselaer Polytechnic