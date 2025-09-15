Left Menu

S.Korea will check for human rights violations for workers detained in US

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 06:48 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea will check with companies whether there were any human rights violations for Korean workers that were detained in the U.S., the presidential spokesperson said on Monday.

More than 300 South Korean workers made a dramatic return home on Friday after about a week of detention in a U.S. immigration detention facility.

