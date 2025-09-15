S.Korea will check for human rights violations for workers detained in US
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2025 06:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 06:48 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea will check with companies whether there were any human rights violations for Korean workers that were detained in the U.S., the presidential spokesperson said on Monday.
More than 300 South Korean workers made a dramatic return home on Friday after about a week of detention in a U.S. immigration detention facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Korean
- South Korean
- South Korea
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Back Home: South Korean Workers Return After U.S. Immigration Raid
Raid Horror: South Korean Workers Face Immigration Ordeal in Georgia
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises
Diplomatic Rescue: South Koreans Return After U.S. Immigration Raid
Korean Workers' Liberation: The Flight Back from Georgia