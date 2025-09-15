Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's Starlink reports service outage, thousands of users affected

Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, provides internet services via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and is used in remote areas and conflict zones globally.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:32 IST
Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is experiencing a service outage, according to a message on its website on Monday.

"Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating," the notice said, without providing further details. Outage tracking website Downdetector reported that more than 43,000 users in the United States were affected as of 12:35 a.m. ET (0435 GMT).

Starlink, operated by Musk's SpaceX, provides internet services via a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites and is used in remote areas and conflict zones globally. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

