Left Menu

Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging point operators to boost charging infrastructure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:12 IST
Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging point operators to boost charging infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Monday said it is partnering with 13 charging point operators to install and operate 25,000 additional public chargers for electric small commercial vehicles over the next 12 months.

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs), including A Plus Charge, Ampvolts, chargeMOD, Charge Zone, Electric Fuel, Envo The Sustainer, EV Spot Charge, Kazam, Nikol EV, Sonik Mobility, Thunderplus Solutions, Volttic, and Zeon Electric, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles).

All existing and upcoming charger locations will be integrated and visible on Fleet Edge, Tata Motors' connected vehicle platform, providing customers with real-time navigation and availability for seamless access, it added.

''This partnership with India's leading Charging Point Operators underscores our dedication to building a robust support network and enabling profitable, zero-emission logistics for entrepreneurs and transporters across the country,'' Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head - SCVPU, Pinaki Haldar, said.

With over 10,000 Ace EVs already deployed and having collectively covered more than 6 crore km, Haldar said, ''We are seeing growing confidence among customers and transporters in the benefits of using four-wheel electric commercial vehicles.'' Tata Motors' e-SCV lineup currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000 - each engineered to meet diverse urban and semi-urban cargo requirements, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to shake hands

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to...

 Global
2
13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-FIRs filed

13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-...

 India
3
Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

 India
4
Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari: CM Abdullah

Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025