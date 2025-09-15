Tata Motors inks pact with 13 EV charging point operators to boost charging infrastructure

Tata Motors on Monday said it is partnering with 13 charging point operators to install and operate 25,000 additional public chargers for electric small commercial vehicles over the next 12 months.

The company has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with leading charging point operators (CPOs), including A Plus Charge, Ampvolts, chargeMOD, Charge Zone, Electric Fuel, Envo The Sustainer, EV Spot Charge, Kazam, Nikol EV, Sonik Mobility, Thunderplus Solutions, Volttic, and Zeon Electric, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said that already 25,000 public chargers are available for electric SCVs (small commercial vehicles).

All existing and upcoming charger locations will be integrated and visible on Fleet Edge, Tata Motors' connected vehicle platform, providing customers with real-time navigation and availability for seamless access, it added.

''This partnership with India's leading Charging Point Operators underscores our dedication to building a robust support network and enabling profitable, zero-emission logistics for entrepreneurs and transporters across the country,'' Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head - SCVPU, Pinaki Haldar, said.

With over 10,000 Ace EVs already deployed and having collectively covered more than 6 crore km, Haldar said, ''We are seeing growing confidence among customers and transporters in the benefits of using four-wheel electric commercial vehicles.'' Tata Motors' e-SCV lineup currently includes the Ace Pro EV, Ace EV, and Ace EV 1000 - each engineered to meet diverse urban and semi-urban cargo requirements, the company said.

