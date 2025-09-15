Left Menu

15-09-2025
Firstsource appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer
Firstsource Solutions, a provider of business process management services, on Monday named Kumaran Shanmuhan as the Chief Strategy Officer, with immediate effect.

The appointment is a step in advancing Firstsource's 'UnBPO vision', which the company described as transformative reimagining of outsourcing driven by expertise, technology, and outcome-oriented solutions.

Announcing the appointment of Shanmuhan as the Chief Strategy Officer, a release by Firstsource, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, said he will spearhead the strategic consolidation of hyper-personalised solutions, AI-driven operations, domain expertise, and a partnership-first mindset, in line with a market strategy that amplifies momentum, accelerates growth, and maximises value.

''As the industry undergoes a fundamental shift from labour arbitrage to technology-driven, outcome-focused solutions, having a clear and bold strategy is critical to staying ahead of disruption,'' Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director and CEO, Firstsource said, and added Shanmuhan's expertise in enterprise AI strategy, platform commercialisation, and business transformation positions him to lead the strategic agenda.

Shanmuhan has more than two decades of strategic leadership in technology, operations, and business transformation, with expertise in building and scaling consulting, product, platform, and go-to-market functions for software as a service and AI companies.

''The UnBPO approach is about challenging legacy thinking and delivering agile, tech-led solutions that create disproportionate value. I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and partners to drive sustained growth and meaningful impact for our clients,'' Shanmuhan said.

