Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets in Asia Cup

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 23:41 IST
Opener Pathum Nissanka struck 68 as Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by four wickets in their Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Nissanka faced 44 balls for his 68, which he struck with the help of six fours and two sixes, while Kusal Perera (20), Wanindu Hasaranga (20 not out) also chipped in as Sri Lanka chased down the target of 150 with seven balls to spare, reaching 153 for 6 in 18.5 overs.

For Hong Kong, Yasim Murtaza was the most successful bowler with two wickets.

Earlier, Hong Kong posted 149 for 4 after they were asked to bat first.

Nizakat Khan top-scored for Hong Kong with 52 not out while Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali chipped in with 48 and 23 respectively.

For Sri Lanka, pacer Dushmantha Chameera was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/29.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong: 149 for 4 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 52 not out, Anshuman Rath 48; Dushmantha Chameera 2/29).

Sri Lanka: 153 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68; Yasim Murtaza 2/37).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

