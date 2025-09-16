US approves potential $568 million sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles to Belgium
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and related equipment to Belgium for an estimated cost of $567.8 million, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The principal contractor for the sale will be RTX Corp , the Pentagon said in a statement.
