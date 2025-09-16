Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - September 16

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 08:00 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - September 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Amazon to launch augmented reality football coverage - Britain fintech SumUp explores listing at up to $15 billion valuation

- China says Nvidia violated antitrust law when it bought Mellanox - The UK and the US pledge to boost financial ties ahead of Trump state visit

Overview - Amazon will this week debut a new feed for live football matches featuring augmented reality data graphics and real-time tactical analysis, the latest attempt by a sports broadcaster to improve engagement, especially among younger people.

- Britain card reader company SumUp is exploring a stock market listing n either London or New York that could value the business at $10 billion to $15 billion and offer the London Stock Exchange a rare boost. - A Chinese regulator has found Nvidia violated the country's antitrust law, in a preliminary finding, as it failed to fully comply with provisions outlined when it acquired Mellanox Technologies, an Israeli-US supplier of networking products.

- U.S. President Donald Trump flies into Britain on Tuesday evening for a three-day state visit, and U.S. officials said there would be at least $10 billion of investment deals in the technology sector, an agreement on nuclear co-operation and an exploration of "how the deep connections between our leading financial hubs can be maintained into the future". ($1 = 0.734 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

