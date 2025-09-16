Left Menu

BRIEF-Oracle Is Among A Consortium Of Firms That Would Enable Tiktok To Continue Operations In U.S.- CBS Reporter

Updated: 16-09-2025 08:49 IST
Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* ORACLE IS AMONG A CONSORTIUM OF FIRMS THAT WOULD ENABLE TIKTOK TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS IN U.S.- CBS REPORTER

* REFLIE: THE PRECISE STRUCTURE OF THE FINAL DEAL FOR TIKTOK US WAS UNCLEAR, BUT WILL INCLUDE MULTIPLE COMPANIES-CBS REPORTER (CORRECTS SPELLING) Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2pcbcbxn Further company coverage:

