BRIEF-Oracle Is Among A Consortium Of Firms That Would Enable Tiktok To Continue Operations In U.S.- CBS REPORTER
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 09:06 IST
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* THE PRECISE STRUCTURE OF THE FINAL DEAL FOR TIKTOK US WAS UNCLEAR, BUT WILL INCLUDE MULTIPLE COMPANIES-CBS REPORTER (CORRECTS SPELLING) Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2pcbcbxn Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
