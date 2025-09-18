East Tech 2025: Pioneering Defense Innovations

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, is set to host East Tech 2025, a significant defense technology exhibition. Scheduled from September 19 to 21 at Khelgaon Stadium, the event highlights the country's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Raksha Atmanirbharta.

With participation from a vast array of stakeholders including DPSUs, DRDO, and private manufacturers, East Tech 2025 serves as a critical bridge between the operational needs of the Armed Forces and innovative defense solutions. Technological showcases will span tactical communications, battlefield mobility, AI applications, and more.

This year's event marks a milestone with over 175 defense manufacturers, participation from the public-private sectors, and an unprecedented display of in-service equipment. Attendees include Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and India's defense leadership, ensuring an impactful gathering aimed at boosting defense R&D and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)