East Tech 2025: Pioneering Defense Innovations
East Tech 2025, hosted by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, aims to strengthen India's defense industry by showcasing innovative technologies. The event will feature over 175 defense manufacturers and is expected to facilitate future collaborations in R&D, procurement, and field trials, promoting technological self-reliance.
The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, is set to host East Tech 2025, a significant defense technology exhibition. Scheduled from September 19 to 21 at Khelgaon Stadium, the event highlights the country's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Raksha Atmanirbharta.
With participation from a vast array of stakeholders including DPSUs, DRDO, and private manufacturers, East Tech 2025 serves as a critical bridge between the operational needs of the Armed Forces and innovative defense solutions. Technological showcases will span tactical communications, battlefield mobility, AI applications, and more.
This year's event marks a milestone with over 175 defense manufacturers, participation from the public-private sectors, and an unprecedented display of in-service equipment. Attendees include Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and India's defense leadership, ensuring an impactful gathering aimed at boosting defense R&D and self-reliance.
