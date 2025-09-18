Left Menu

East Tech 2025: Pioneering Defense Innovations

East Tech 2025, hosted by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, aims to strengthen India's defense industry by showcasing innovative technologies. The event will feature over 175 defense manufacturers and is expected to facilitate future collaborations in R&D, procurement, and field trials, promoting technological self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:00 IST
East Tech 2025: Pioneering Defense Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army, in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, is set to host East Tech 2025, a significant defense technology exhibition. Scheduled from September 19 to 21 at Khelgaon Stadium, the event highlights the country's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Raksha Atmanirbharta.

With participation from a vast array of stakeholders including DPSUs, DRDO, and private manufacturers, East Tech 2025 serves as a critical bridge between the operational needs of the Armed Forces and innovative defense solutions. Technological showcases will span tactical communications, battlefield mobility, AI applications, and more.

This year's event marks a milestone with over 175 defense manufacturers, participation from the public-private sectors, and an unprecedented display of in-service equipment. Attendees include Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and India's defense leadership, ensuring an impactful gathering aimed at boosting defense R&D and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Plans

South Korea Prioritizes Worker Visa Issues Amidst Massive U.S. Investment Pl...

 Global
2
Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

Germany Awaits EU Proposal on Frozen Russian Assets

 Germany
3
Supreme Court Rejects Varavara Rao's Plea on Bail Conditions

Supreme Court Rejects Varavara Rao's Plea on Bail Conditions

 India
4
Pound Tumbles Amid UK Borrowing Surge and BoE Decisions

Pound Tumbles Amid UK Borrowing Surge and BoE Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025