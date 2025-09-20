Left Menu

Trump's H1-B Visa Fee Hike: A Double-Edged Sword for Indian IT

US President Donald Trump's recent decision to increase the H1-B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually presents a significant financial hurdle for Indian IT companies. Former Nasscom Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy views it as a disruptive yet potentially beneficial shift, driving Indian companies towards local hiring in the US and enhanced global delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:27 IST
Trump's H1-B Visa Fee Hike: A Double-Edged Sword for Indian IT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US President Donald Trump's decision to significantly hike the H1-B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually presents substantial cost challenges for Indian IT firms. This move is expected to be disruptive in the short term but might also push these companies towards exploring new opportunities.

Former Nasscom Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy commented on Saturday that although the sudden hike and the immediate implementation timeline create difficulties, it could also encourage Indian IT companies to increase local hiring in the US, strengthen global services from India, and further upscale their value offerings, turning a challenge into an advantageous move.

American lawmakers and community leaders have labeled Trump's decision as 'reckless' and 'unfortunate.' This proclamation, made on a Friday, could heavily impact Indian professionals in the US, creating uncertainties for ongoing projects and raising costs for entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India
2
Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

Industrial Leaders Urged to Champion J&K Development

 India
3
Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

Mob Fury in Ranchi: Police Station Vandalized After Accident Victim's Death

 India
4
Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

Trump Appoints Lindsey Halligan Amidst Political Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025