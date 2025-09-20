Trump's H1-B Visa Fee Hike: A Double-Edged Sword for Indian IT

The US President Donald Trump's decision to significantly hike the H1-B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually presents substantial cost challenges for Indian IT firms. This move is expected to be disruptive in the short term but might also push these companies towards exploring new opportunities.

Former Nasscom Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy commented on Saturday that although the sudden hike and the immediate implementation timeline create difficulties, it could also encourage Indian IT companies to increase local hiring in the US, strengthen global services from India, and further upscale their value offerings, turning a challenge into an advantageous move.

American lawmakers and community leaders have labeled Trump's decision as 'reckless' and 'unfortunate.' This proclamation, made on a Friday, could heavily impact Indian professionals in the US, creating uncertainties for ongoing projects and raising costs for entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)