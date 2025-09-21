FDA to Ease Regulations on Nicotine Pouches in New Pilot Program

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a pilot program easing requirements for nicotine pouch manufacturers. This comes under the Trump administration's new approach to smoking alternatives. Previously, the FDA mandated rigorous, costly studies before approving products for sale.

Under the new pilot program, manufacturers are no longer required to submit product-specific studies in certain areas, instead relying on general research. This development could fast-track product reviews and facilitate quicker market entry for brands like Zyn, On!, and Velo, aligning with the industry's push for simplified regulations.

While this pilot program suggests a move towards relaxed regulations, the FDA maintains its commitment to protecting public health. Tobacco giants have reacted positively to the pilot, anticipating an easier path through regulatory barriers. Yet, some experts caution against neglecting the need for specific studies, citing potential risks in youth uptake.

(With inputs from agencies.)