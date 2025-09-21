Left Menu

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

The US government clarified that the H-1B visa fee hike only affects new applicants, easing concerns for existing holders. Though immediate impacts are minimal, potential long-term challenges could alter business strategies and shift focus to local hiring in the US, impacting the Indian IT industry profoundly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:49 IST
The Indian IT industry witnessed a sigh of relief after the US government announced that the fee hike for H-1B visa applications would impact only new applicants, leaving existing visa holders unaffected. This announcement eases current concerns while companies continue with their current business strategies.

Despite the immediate relief, industry experts warn of possible long-term impacts on businesses relying heavily on H-1B visas. Firms may eventually need to reassess strategies, potentially leading to a higher focus on hiring local talent in the US to mitigate increased operational costs.

Ganesh Natarajan of GTT Data Solutions noted that future practices might limit cross-border travel, emphasizing the use of global capability centers in countries like India to secure talent. With ongoing discussions, the tech sector faces significant changes, urging Indian companies to adapt strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

