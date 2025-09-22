Nissan's Drive to Innovate: New Self-Driving Tech Targets Urban Roads
Nissan is advancing its self-driving technology to operate on crowded city streets, using cameras and sensors like LiDAR. Launching in 2027, this upgrade aims to rejuvenate its auto business amidst competition. The self-driving market, projected to hit $2 trillion by 2030, combines AI and modern sensor tech.
Nissan, the renowned Japanese automaker, is venturing into the competitive field of urban self-driving technology as part of its turnaround strategy for a struggling auto business.
In a recent demonstration in downtown Tokyo, a Nissan Ariya sedan, equipped with 11 cameras, five radars, and the next-generation LiDAR sensor, adeptly navigated the busy streets, halting for traffic signals, pedestrians, and other vehicles at intersections.
The self-driving sector, projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, sees Nissan vying alongside Toyota and alliance partners like Waymo, amid challenges like U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration.
