Nissan's Drive to Innovate: New Self-Driving Tech Targets Urban Roads

Nissan, the renowned Japanese automaker, is venturing into the competitive field of urban self-driving technology as part of its turnaround strategy for a struggling auto business.

In a recent demonstration in downtown Tokyo, a Nissan Ariya sedan, equipped with 11 cameras, five radars, and the next-generation LiDAR sensor, adeptly navigated the busy streets, halting for traffic signals, pedestrians, and other vehicles at intersections.

The self-driving sector, projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, sees Nissan vying alongside Toyota and alliance partners like Waymo, amid challenges like U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration.