Left Menu

Nissan's Drive to Innovate: New Self-Driving Tech Targets Urban Roads

Nissan is advancing its self-driving technology to operate on crowded city streets, using cameras and sensors like LiDAR. Launching in 2027, this upgrade aims to rejuvenate its auto business amidst competition. The self-driving market, projected to hit $2 trillion by 2030, combines AI and modern sensor tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:20 IST
Nissan's Drive to Innovate: New Self-Driving Tech Targets Urban Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nissan, the renowned Japanese automaker, is venturing into the competitive field of urban self-driving technology as part of its turnaround strategy for a struggling auto business.

In a recent demonstration in downtown Tokyo, a Nissan Ariya sedan, equipped with 11 cameras, five radars, and the next-generation LiDAR sensor, adeptly navigated the busy streets, halting for traffic signals, pedestrians, and other vehicles at intersections.

The self-driving sector, projected to reach $2 trillion by 2030, sees Nissan vying alongside Toyota and alliance partners like Waymo, amid challenges like U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Visit Spurs Development: A Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh

Modi's Visit Spurs Development: A Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh

 India
2
Horrific Murder Broadcasted: Husband Confesses Live on Facebook

Horrific Murder Broadcasted: Husband Confesses Live on Facebook

 India
3
European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Sector Movements

European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Sector Movements

 Global
4
Security Alert Near Dal Lake: Suspicious Explosive Neutralized

Security Alert Near Dal Lake: Suspicious Explosive Neutralized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025