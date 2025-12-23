Left Menu

India Commits $450 Million Aid for Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka in Rare Solidarity

India pledges a $450 million reconstruction package to assist Sri Lanka in recovering from Cyclone Ditwah. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's role as a first responder, offering Lines of Credit and grants for infrastructure and essential services. India's proactive support marks a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:05 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant demonstration of regional solidarity, India on Tuesday announced a comprehensive reconstruction package worth USD 450 million to aid Cyclone Ditwah-stricken Sri Lanka. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, acting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Special Envoy, affirmed India's commitment to supporting Colombo through this challenging phase.

During his visit, Jaishankar engaged in detailed discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other leaders, outlining the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction aid, comprising USD 350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and USD 100 million in grants, targets the most affected sectors, including connectivity, housing, health, and education.

The prompt response, branded as Operation Sagar Bandhu, highlights India's readiness in delivering over 1100 tonnes of relief materials and constructing critical infrastructure. The initiative underscores a strengthened relationship between the two nations, bolstering hopes for swift recovery and long-term collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

