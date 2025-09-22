Sasken Technologies Joins Forces with VicOne for Cybersecurity Advancement in Automotive Industry

Sasken Technologies Limited has announced a strategic partnership with VicOne, the automotive cybersecurity arm of Trend Micro. The collaboration aims to bolster in-vehicle and fleet-wide cybersecurity solutions for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

Sasken plans to use its extensive experience in engineering and system integration to implement and operationalize VicOne's solutions, including intrusion detection, fleet monitoring, and EV charging protection. This partnership is set to streamline security deployment across vehicles and systems, offering actionable intelligence on cyber threats and compliance readiness.

Industry leaders from both companies expressed optimism, emphasizing the partnership's role in addressing pressing cybersecurity challenges. As advanced threats target connected vehicles and infrastructure, the joint efforts between Sasken and VicOne aim to secure the automotive landscape, ensuring robust protection for manufacturers and users alike.