Sasken Technologies Joins Forces with VicOne for Cybersecurity Advancement in Automotive Industry
Sasken Technologies and VicOne have partnered to enhance automotive cybersecurity. The collaboration aims to provide secure solutions for vehicles and fleets, leveraging Sasken's engineering prowess and VicOne's cybersecurity expertise. This partnership addresses critical security challenges within the automotive sector, promising scalable and audit-ready solutions for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.
Sasken Technologies Limited has announced a strategic partnership with VicOne, the automotive cybersecurity arm of Trend Micro. The collaboration aims to bolster in-vehicle and fleet-wide cybersecurity solutions for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.
Sasken plans to use its extensive experience in engineering and system integration to implement and operationalize VicOne's solutions, including intrusion detection, fleet monitoring, and EV charging protection. This partnership is set to streamline security deployment across vehicles and systems, offering actionable intelligence on cyber threats and compliance readiness.
Industry leaders from both companies expressed optimism, emphasizing the partnership's role in addressing pressing cybersecurity challenges. As advanced threats target connected vehicles and infrastructure, the joint efforts between Sasken and VicOne aim to secure the automotive landscape, ensuring robust protection for manufacturers and users alike.
ALSO READ
Trump Honours Ben Carson with Presidential Medal of Freedom
India Selects 'Homebound' for 2026 Oscars
Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' Celebrates India's Artistic Triumph at Oscars
India's 'Homebound' Heads to Oscars: A Triumph of Storytelling
Lewis Hamilton Swaps Supercars for Art in Bold Lifestyle Shift