Inox Solar Powers Up: New Gujarat Facility Leads Solar Tech Revolution

Inox Solar, a leading entity in renewable energy, has marked a significant milestone with its subsidiary, Inox Clean Energy, beginning production at a new solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This state-of-the-art plant employs cutting-edge technology to produce high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules.

The facility initially carries a capacity of 1.2 GW, which is part of a larger 3 GW phased plan. Inox Solar's expansion to this size demonstrates its commitment to enhancing India's solar capabilities, reducing reliance on imports, and aligning with global renewable energy standards.

Furthermore, a 4.8 GW integrated solar cell-plus-module facility is underway in Dhenkanal, Odisha, positioning Inox Solar and India at the forefront of renewable supply chains. Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, hailed the swift completion of the first phase and emphasized the strategic opportunities for large-scale solar manufacturing in India.

