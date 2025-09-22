Left Menu

Inox Solar Powers Up: New Gujarat Facility Leads Solar Tech Revolution

Inox Solar's subsidiary, Inox Clean Energy, has commenced production at its Bavla, Ahmedabad facility. The plant uses advanced technology to produce high-efficiency solar modules, enhancing India's solar capacity and reducing import reliance. Plans include expanding to 3 GW capacity and developing a 4.8 GW facility in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:34 IST
Inox Solar Powers Up: New Gujarat Facility Leads Solar Tech Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Solar, a leading entity in renewable energy, has marked a significant milestone with its subsidiary, Inox Clean Energy, beginning production at a new solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This state-of-the-art plant employs cutting-edge technology to produce high-efficiency N-type TOPCon solar modules.

The facility initially carries a capacity of 1.2 GW, which is part of a larger 3 GW phased plan. Inox Solar's expansion to this size demonstrates its commitment to enhancing India's solar capabilities, reducing reliance on imports, and aligning with global renewable energy standards.

Furthermore, a 4.8 GW integrated solar cell-plus-module facility is underway in Dhenkanal, Odisha, positioning Inox Solar and India at the forefront of renewable supply chains. Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, hailed the swift completion of the first phase and emphasized the strategic opportunities for large-scale solar manufacturing in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Visit Spurs Development: A Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh

Modi's Visit Spurs Development: A Historic Day for Arunachal Pradesh

 India
2
Horrific Murder Broadcasted: Husband Confesses Live on Facebook

Horrific Murder Broadcasted: Husband Confesses Live on Facebook

 India
3
European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Sector Movements

European Shares Steady Amid Mixed Sector Movements

 Global
4
Security Alert Near Dal Lake: Suspicious Explosive Neutralized

Security Alert Near Dal Lake: Suspicious Explosive Neutralized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025