Tech Industry Outcry Over Trump's New Visa Fees

The sudden introduction of new visa fees by U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn widespread criticism from technology leaders. These changes pose a significant challenge to tech companies, potentially adding millions in additional costs.

The announcement declared that firms would be required to pay $100,000 for each H1-B worker's temporary employment visa—a blow to startups that depend heavily on international talent.

As the tech industry raises its voice against this move, key figures like Esther Crawford and Andrew Ng express concerns about the long-term impact on America's ability to attract high-skilled workers, suggesting that this could lead to a detrimental brain drain.

(With inputs from agencies.)