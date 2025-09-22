H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A Blow to Tech Giants and Emerging Innovators

The Trump administration's proposal to raise H-1B visa fees to $100,000 could upset the tech industry, a sector heavily reliant on skilled foreign workers, primarily from India and China.

The policy's announcement has already prompted warnings from major tech companies and banks, advising employees to either stay in the U.S. or return swiftly. Analysts express concerns that this drastic fee increase may compress companies' margins and disrupt operations. The long-term goal seems to be boosting local hiring, although this is seen as a distant possibility.

Furthermore, the financial burden may not only deter foreign talent but also incentivize companies to shift their research and engineering hubs to more immigration-friendly regions like Toronto, London, and Bangalore, as noted by industry experts.

