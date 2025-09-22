Global Tug-of-War: Nations Scramble for Scientific Talent Amid U.S. Visa Changes

In the wake of the United States' recent changes to its immigration policies, several countries are strategizing to attract foreign scientists and engineers to bolster their own industries. South Korea, Germany, and China see these U.S. policy shifts as a chance to lure talent abroad.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a new $100,000 fee for the H-1B visa, commonly used by technology firms to hire foreign workers. This move has heightened challenges for sectors relying on skilled immigration, notably impacting workers from India and China. The visa program revision marks a significant effort by the Trump administration to reshape temporary employment pathways.

South Korea's Presidential Chief of Staff, Kang Hoon-sik, has already instructed government ministries to capitalize on America's changes. Meanwhile, countries like Germany and China are initiating similar programs, aiming to turn this talent exodus into a gain as global competition for skilled workers intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)