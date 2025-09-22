Left Menu

Global Tug-of-War: Nations Scramble for Scientific Talent Amid U.S. Visa Changes

With the U.S. imposing stricter immigration policies, countries like South Korea, Germany, and China see opportunities to attract foreign scientists and engineers. As South Korea's tech sector faces a talent drain, new visa initiatives aim to reverse this trend. Other nations explore similar strategies to gain skilled professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:01 IST
Global Tug-of-War: Nations Scramble for Scientific Talent Amid U.S. Visa Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the United States' recent changes to its immigration policies, several countries are strategizing to attract foreign scientists and engineers to bolster their own industries. South Korea, Germany, and China see these U.S. policy shifts as a chance to lure talent abroad.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a new $100,000 fee for the H-1B visa, commonly used by technology firms to hire foreign workers. This move has heightened challenges for sectors relying on skilled immigration, notably impacting workers from India and China. The visa program revision marks a significant effort by the Trump administration to reshape temporary employment pathways.

South Korea's Presidential Chief of Staff, Kang Hoon-sik, has already instructed government ministries to capitalize on America's changes. Meanwhile, countries like Germany and China are initiating similar programs, aiming to turn this talent exodus into a gain as global competition for skilled workers intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
2
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global
3
Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

 India
4
Custodial Death Sparks Controversy in Cuttack

Custodial Death Sparks Controversy in Cuttack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025