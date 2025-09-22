Left Menu

Minister Advocates for Swadeshi Shift with Zoho

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is transitioning to Zoho, a domestic platform for productivity tools, aligning with the 'Swadeshi' movement. He encourages others to follow suit in support of indigenous products and services. Zoho's Founder appreciates this endorsement, highlighting its impact on their team's morale and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:03 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that he is migrating to Zoho, a locally developed platform for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. This decision is part of a broader push to support 'Swadeshi' products and services, as encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister for IT, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting shared the news on X, urging everyone to embrace indigenous products. This strategic move aligns with the Prime Minister's vision for promoting local goods and services.

Reacting to the news, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu expressed gratitude, noting that Vaishnaw's endorsement serves as a significant morale booster for their engineers. He emphasized the commitment to making their product suite, developed over two decades, a source of national pride.

