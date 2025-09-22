Left Menu

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Nvidia is set to invest USD 100 billion into OpenAI to enhance AI capabilities. This partnership entails building 10 gigawatts of data centers by 2026. OpenAI, linked to a recent USD 100 billion Microsoft deal, faces legal challenges from Elon Musk and safety concerns regarding its chatbot interactions.

Nvidia is making headlines with a colossal investment of USD 100 billion into OpenAI, a partnership designed to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities significantly. This collaboration plans to establish 10 gigawatts of Nvidia's AI data centers, crucial for enhancing the computing power behind AI technologies like ChatGPT.

The initial phase involves deploying the first gigawatt of Nvidia systems by the second half of 2026, with details still under discussion. This development comes on the heels of OpenAI's recent tentative agreement with Microsoft, providing the company with a USD 100 billion equity stake.

OpenAI's ambitions, however, are clouded by legal wranglings. Elon Musk, who helped launch OpenAI, is suing the organization over governance issues, while authorities in California and Delaware raise concerns about the safety of AI interactions. Such concerns follow troubling reports, including a tragic incident tied to ChatGPT interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

