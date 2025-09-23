Solarworld's IPO Shines Bright with Over-Subscription on Day One

The initial public offering (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd received an overwhelming response on its first day, being subscribed 1.23 times.

The IPO, which amounts to Rs 490 crore, has already garnered Rs 220.5 crore from anchor investors.

The funds raised will be used to finance a new manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, reflecting the company's growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)