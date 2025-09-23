Forging a New Path: India's Innovation Revolution

In a landmark moment for India's innovation landscape, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the country's evolution into a global leader in science and technology. The release of the 'Pathways to Progress' report by NITI Aayog paints a promising picture of India's knowledge economy.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the sweeping nature of innovation in the nation and highlighted government efforts to enhance research and the commercialization of technology across sectors. Singh pointed to the necessity of inclusive and context-sensitive innovation to tackle pressing challenges and boost India's competitive edge.

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat stressed science, technology, and innovation's vital role in shaping India's progress. He stated that the report offers critical insights that can shape policy, strengthen institutional bonds, and foster collaboration between academia, industry, and the government to cultivate a robust innovation ecosystem.

