Forging a New Path: India's Innovation Revolution

The report 'Pathways to Progress' highlights India's strides in innovation, stressing the need to brand it globally as a hub of knowledge and technology. It outlines strategic importance in driving scalable, inclusive growth, calling for youth talent and institutional collaboration for sustainable development in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:19 IST
Forging a New Path: India's Innovation Revolution
In a landmark moment for India's innovation landscape, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the country's evolution into a global leader in science and technology. The release of the 'Pathways to Progress' report by NITI Aayog paints a promising picture of India's knowledge economy.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh underscored the sweeping nature of innovation in the nation and highlighted government efforts to enhance research and the commercialization of technology across sectors. Singh pointed to the necessity of inclusive and context-sensitive innovation to tackle pressing challenges and boost India's competitive edge.

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat stressed science, technology, and innovation's vital role in shaping India's progress. He stated that the report offers critical insights that can shape policy, strengthen institutional bonds, and foster collaboration between academia, industry, and the government to cultivate a robust innovation ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

