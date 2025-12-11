NITI Aayog Releases Report to Deepen India’s Corporate Bond Market for Growth

Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, released a landmark report titled “Deepening the Corporate Bond Market in India” on 11 December 2025 in New Delhi, in the presence of senior officials from NITI Aayog. The report provides an in-depth assessment of India’s corporate bond landscape and outlines a comprehensive reform roadmap to build a robust, liquid, and diversified bond market that can support India’s long-term developmental aspirations.

Corporate Bond Market Critical for Viksit Bharat Vision

During the release, Shri Subrahmanyam emphasised that India’s transition toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047 requires a financial ecosystem capable of mobilising long-term capital at scale. A deeper corporate bond market, he noted, is essential to:

Expand market access

Improve liquidity

Attract a diverse set of investors

Strengthen long-term financing channels beyond bank credit

He underscored that a well-functioning bond market is a “central pillar for sustaining investment and long-term growth.”

Key Findings: Growth Amid Persistent Structural Challenges

The report observes that India’s corporate bond market has grown steadily over the last decade, reflecting:

Higher outstanding issuances

Improvements in regulatory frameworks

Increased participation from institutional investors

However, significant constraints remain:

Shallow market depth

Concentrated investor base, dominated by a few institutions

Low secondary-market liquidity

Limited participation of mid-size firms

Modest risk appetite for lower-rated issuers

Despite these gaps, the study identifies substantial untapped potential for India to elevate its bond market closer to global benchmarks.

Reform Roadmap: Building a Deep, Resilient and Inclusive Bond Market

The report presents a sequenced set of reforms drawn from international best practices to unlock the next phase of market development. Key recommendations include:

1. Strengthening Legal and Regulatory Frameworks

Streamline issuance procedures

Enhance disclosure norms

Improve bankruptcy resolution mechanisms

2. Enhancing Market Infrastructure and Transparency

Expand market-making facilities

Strengthen corporate bond repositories

Improve price discovery mechanisms

3. Boosting Participation Across Investor Categories

Encourage greater investments from insurance and pension funds

Enable safe and accessible retail investor participation

Support credit-enhancement mechanisms for lower-rated issuers

4. Facilitating Issuances by Mid-Size Firms

Simplify documentation requirements

Provide incentives for first-time issuers

Introduce smaller lot sizes and flexible tenors

5. Expanding Product Diversity

Long-tenor instruments

Sustainability-linked and green bonds

Credit-enhanced structures

Instruments supporting transition finance

6. Improving Liquidity

Deepen repo markets for corporate bonds

Enable active market-making

Encourage electronic trading platforms

7. Leveraging Digital Innovation

Tokenised bonds

Integrated real-time market data systems

Digital onboarding and KYC infrastructure

The report highlights the unique opportunity for corporate bonds to drive financing for infrastructure, MSMEs, climate and transition finance, and new-age sectors, thereby aligning market development with national growth priorities.

CEO’s Remarks: Bond Market Modernisation Key to Development Finance

Shri Subrahmanyam congratulated the NITI Aayog team for developing an analytically rich, forward-looking report. He emphasised that deepening the corporate bond market will:

Reduce over-reliance on banks

Improve capital allocation efficiency

Mobilise private finance for development priorities

Enable stable, low-cost, long-term funding for India’s growth trajectory

He added that the recommendations provide a practical blueprint for:

Enhancing transparency

Broadening the investor base

Supporting lower-rated issuers

Modernising market infrastructure in line with global standards

A deeper bond market, he concluded, will play a crucial role in achieving India’s Viksit Bharat @2047 ambitions.