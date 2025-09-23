NASA's Artemis: Countdown to Lunar Return
NASA's Artemis program plans its first crewed lunar orbit, set for April next year, with potential for a February launch. This mission marks a major step in the U.S.'s bid to return humans to the moon, rivaling China’s plans for a moon landing by 2030.
NASA officials announced the upcoming launch of the Artemis program's first crewed flight. Scheduled for April next year, the mission might see an earlier liftoff in February.
The Artemis program represents NASA's cornerstone initiative to return humans to the moon, aiming to reignite America's presence in lunar exploration.
This endeavor is part of a larger multibillion-dollar project that positions the U.S. in direct competition with China, which targets a lunar landing by 2030.
