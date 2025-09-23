CtrlS Datacenters Strengthens Leadership for Global Expansion

CtrlS Datacenters has announced significant leadership changes to accelerate its global operations and hyperscale service offerings. Rahul Dhar has joined the company as President for Global Datacenter Operations, taking over responsibilities for global operations with a focus on process excellence and incident response.

Meanwhile, Vipin Jain, who has played a key role in leading datacenter operations at CtrlS, will now serve as President for Hyperscale Growth, Delivery & Innovation. He will be at the helm of overseeing the global expansion of hyperscale services, forming strategic alliances with international hyperscalers and ensuring seamless delivery of client projects.

The strategic appointments underscore CtrlS's commitment to boosting its presence in the datacenter domain, supported by an operational network of 16 datacenters across nine key Indian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)