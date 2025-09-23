Left Menu

CtrlS Datacenters Strengthens Leadership for Global Expansion

CtrlS Datacenters has announced the appointment of Rahul Dhar as President for Global Datacenter Operations and the elevation of Vipin Jain to President for Hyperscale Growth, Delivery & Innovation. These moves are aimed at enhancing global operations and advancing hyperscale services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
CtrlS Datacenters has announced significant leadership changes to accelerate its global operations and hyperscale service offerings. Rahul Dhar has joined the company as President for Global Datacenter Operations, taking over responsibilities for global operations with a focus on process excellence and incident response.

Meanwhile, Vipin Jain, who has played a key role in leading datacenter operations at CtrlS, will now serve as President for Hyperscale Growth, Delivery & Innovation. He will be at the helm of overseeing the global expansion of hyperscale services, forming strategic alliances with international hyperscalers and ensuring seamless delivery of client projects.

The strategic appointments underscore CtrlS's commitment to boosting its presence in the datacenter domain, supported by an operational network of 16 datacenters across nine key Indian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

