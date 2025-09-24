AI Revolution in Indian Project Management: Challenges and Opportunities

In Gurugram, India, a new survey by Capterra on project management software trends reveals a surge in AI adoption among Indian organizations. According to the findings, 75% of Indian project managers cite AI features as a key motivator for their recent software investments, pointing to a significant shift in the industry's technology landscape.

This trend has prompted a 2025 increase in spending on PM software, especially to broaden capabilities rather than just accommodate higher user numbers. Security remains paramount, with 71% of respondents ranking it a critical purchase criterion, highlighting the importance of safeguarding sensitive data.

Despite the adoption benefits, challenges loom, as 58% of Indian PM professionals face hurdles in integrating AI features due to workforce skills gaps and onboarding issues. Experts suggest robust onboarding and transparent AI functionalities as solutions to maximize AI investments and enhance project management efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)