Karnataka's Tech Expansion: Mangaluru Set to Become IT Hub

The Karnataka government, led by Minister Priyank Kharge, is planning to establish a technology park in Mangaluru. This initiative aims to boost the IT sector and foster regional growth. The project will support startups, create jobs, and enhance the local economy, aligning with the state's vision to decentralize IT growth from Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:30 IST
The Karnataka government is poised to make Mangaluru a new hotspot for the IT industry by planning the establishment of a state-of-the-art technology park. State Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, conveyed this initiative which is on the verge of getting cabinet approval.

Kharge emphasized that Mangaluru's skilled workforce and infrastructural advantages present a prime opportunity to develop it into a significant IT hub. This strategic move is a part of the government's broader objective to ensure balanced regional growth by developing Tier 2 cities as centers of technology.

The technology park is set to offer extensive infrastructure, including incubation centers and spaces for startups, which will not only attract investments but also provide a boost to local entrepreneurship and prevent the migration of talented professionals to metro cities. Efforts are underway to expedite formal approvals and engage industry stakeholders for significant private investment.

