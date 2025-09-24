Karnataka's Tech Expansion: Mangaluru Set to Become IT Hub

The Karnataka government is poised to make Mangaluru a new hotspot for the IT industry by planning the establishment of a state-of-the-art technology park. State Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, conveyed this initiative which is on the verge of getting cabinet approval.

Kharge emphasized that Mangaluru's skilled workforce and infrastructural advantages present a prime opportunity to develop it into a significant IT hub. This strategic move is a part of the government's broader objective to ensure balanced regional growth by developing Tier 2 cities as centers of technology.

The technology park is set to offer extensive infrastructure, including incubation centers and spaces for startups, which will not only attract investments but also provide a boost to local entrepreneurship and prevent the migration of talented professionals to metro cities. Efforts are underway to expedite formal approvals and engage industry stakeholders for significant private investment.

