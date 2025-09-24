Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges

In a significant move, Honda Motor Co. has terminated the production of its Acura ZDX electric crossover, which was assembled by General Motors at the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee. The decision reflects a broader automotive industry trend of cutting back on electric vehicle pursuits due to shifting market dynamics.

The ZDX model, built under a 2020 partnership between Honda and GM, is now discontinued as Honda strives to better align its product portfolio with customer needs and evolving market conditions. This strategic pivot mirrors actions by other automakers facing similar challenges in maintaining EV growth momentum.

Additionally, auto executives anticipate further EV market turbulence following the phase-out of a key federal tax credit, originally slated to encourage electric vehicle purchases. This policy change, combined with tepid market demand, has led to delays or cancellations of new EV models and production facilities across the United States.