Left Menu

Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges

Honda has ceased production of its Acura ZDX electric crossover, built by GM in Tennessee, as part of a strategic move amid declining EV market demand in the U.S. The decision aligns with broader trends as the auto industry grapples with policy changes and investment hesitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:52 IST
Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Honda Motor Co. has terminated the production of its Acura ZDX electric crossover, which was assembled by General Motors at the Spring Hill plant in Tennessee. The decision reflects a broader automotive industry trend of cutting back on electric vehicle pursuits due to shifting market dynamics.

The ZDX model, built under a 2020 partnership between Honda and GM, is now discontinued as Honda strives to better align its product portfolio with customer needs and evolving market conditions. This strategic pivot mirrors actions by other automakers facing similar challenges in maintaining EV growth momentum.

Additionally, auto executives anticipate further EV market turbulence following the phase-out of a key federal tax credit, originally slated to encourage electric vehicle purchases. This policy change, combined with tepid market demand, has led to delays or cancellations of new EV models and production facilities across the United States.

TRENDING

1
Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

Qatar and Saudi Arabia's $89 Million Boost for Syria

 Global
2
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Reprieve to Canadian Ostriches Facing Cull

 Global
3
U.S. Energy Policy Shift Triggers Global Concerns

U.S. Energy Policy Shift Triggers Global Concerns

 Global
4
Intel Eyes Apple Investment for Strategic Revival

Intel Eyes Apple Investment for Strategic Revival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025