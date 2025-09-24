Embracing Swadeshi: Union Minister Advocates for Indigenous Software
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the indigenous software 'Zoho Show' during a Union Cabinet presentation, promoting the 'swadeshi' spirit. The Indian-developed software is part of Zoho Office Suite and rivals products from Microsoft and Google. Vaishnaw has personally adopted Zoho, urging a switch from foreign alternatives.
In a move championing indigenous technology, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw used the locally developed 'Zoho Show' software for a presentation on Union Cabinet decisions. This aligns with the 'swadeshi' ethos, promoting self-reliance in technology.
Vaishnaw's announcement, made prior to a media briefing, highlighted a shift from Microsoft Powerpoint to Zoho Show, illustrating a preference for homegrown alternatives in official settings.
Zoho Office Suite, which includes tools like Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheets, and Zoho Show, offers a competitive edge against Microsoft Office 365 and Google's Workspace, marking a significant step in India's tech landscape.