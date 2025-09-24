Left Menu

Embracing Swadeshi: Union Minister Advocates for Indigenous Software

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the indigenous software 'Zoho Show' during a Union Cabinet presentation, promoting the 'swadeshi' spirit. The Indian-developed software is part of Zoho Office Suite and rivals products from Microsoft and Google. Vaishnaw has personally adopted Zoho, urging a switch from foreign alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move championing indigenous technology, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw used the locally developed 'Zoho Show' software for a presentation on Union Cabinet decisions. This aligns with the 'swadeshi' ethos, promoting self-reliance in technology.

Vaishnaw's announcement, made prior to a media briefing, highlighted a shift from Microsoft Powerpoint to Zoho Show, illustrating a preference for homegrown alternatives in official settings.

Zoho Office Suite, which includes tools like Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheets, and Zoho Show, offers a competitive edge against Microsoft Office 365 and Google's Workspace, marking a significant step in India's tech landscape.

