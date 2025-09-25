Left Menu

Toyota's Woven City: Pioneering the Future of Urban Mobility

Toyota Motor has inaugurated the initial phase of Woven City, an innovative testing facility near Mt. Fuji, focused on next-gen technologies like autonomous vehicles and robotics. The project aims to integrate people, vehicles, and infrastructure to build a safer mobility society with around 2,000 residents planned eventually.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Toyota Motor has officially opened the first phase of its Woven City, a trailblazing test site near Mt. Fuji dedicated to advancing next-generation technologies. This initiative comes more than five years after the project was unveiled, with the goal of accelerating real-world trials.

The automotive sector is swiftly transitioning towards electrification, automation, and software-driven innovations. Since the project's announcement in January 2020 by then-CEO Akio Toyoda, now Toyota's chairman, companies like Tesla, Waymo, and others have been making strides in autonomous vehicle technology.

About 300 individuals, including Toyota employees and families, will initially inhabit the site, with expectations to expand to 2,000 residents. Woven City's simulated urban environment will provide a real-world base for exploring vehicles, robotics, and infrastructure integration, aiming to enhance mobility safety, said Woven by Toyota CEO Hajime Kumabe.

