Toyota's Woven City: Pioneering the Future of Urban Mobility

Toyota Motor has officially opened the first phase of its Woven City, a trailblazing test site near Mt. Fuji dedicated to advancing next-generation technologies. This initiative comes more than five years after the project was unveiled, with the goal of accelerating real-world trials.

The automotive sector is swiftly transitioning towards electrification, automation, and software-driven innovations. Since the project's announcement in January 2020 by then-CEO Akio Toyoda, now Toyota's chairman, companies like Tesla, Waymo, and others have been making strides in autonomous vehicle technology.

About 300 individuals, including Toyota employees and families, will initially inhabit the site, with expectations to expand to 2,000 residents. Woven City's simulated urban environment will provide a real-world base for exploring vehicles, robotics, and infrastructure integration, aiming to enhance mobility safety, said Woven by Toyota CEO Hajime Kumabe.

