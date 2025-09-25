U.S. Escalates Sanctions on North Korea's Network of Arms Dealers

The United States intensified its efforts against North Korea's weapons programs on Thursday by sanctioning a network of arms dealers, according to the Treasury Department.

The sanctions target five individuals and one entity, accused of financing North Korea's illicit WMD and ballistic missile activities. Key figures include representatives linked to North Korean government agencies and organizations like the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) and the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB).

These organizations manage global operations through front companies to disguise revenue directed to Pyongyang, and are also involved in arms deals with Myanmar's military government, the statement noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)