Welkinrim Secures ₹4.76 Crore to Propel Indian Drone Tech

Chennai, India – In a significant financial boost, deep-tech startup Welkinrim has secured ₹4.76 crore during its latest funding round, catalyzing advancements in drone propulsion technologies. The investment, attracted from prominent backers like GSF and Campus Angels Network, underscores the potential of India's burgeoning UAV sector.

These funds are earmarked to augment research and development, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and solidify customer relationships. Welkinrim, nurtured within the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, specializes in creating next-generation motors and electronic speed controllers crucial for the UAV market, catering to sectors like defense, surveillance, agriculture, and logistics.

This capital injection will spearhead expansions in testing infrastructure and proprietary technology, setting Welkinrim on a trajectory to elevate India's position in the global drone ecosystem. It is gearing up to collaborate with leading drone manufacturers locally and internationally, heralding a new era in UAV innovation.

