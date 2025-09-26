Left Menu

India Joins Elite Club with BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network, marking India's advancement in telecom technology. This cloud-based, future-ready network can upgrade to 5G, significantly transforming India's telecom sector. The rollout will occur on September 27 across 98,000 sites, with a launch in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Updated: 26-09-2025 12:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network, signaling India's significant leap in the telecom sector. The Indian-made network positions the country among the elite group of nations capable of producing and manufacturing telecom equipment.

The network, described as cloud-based and future-ready with the potential for seamless 5G upgrades, is slated for a nationwide rollout on September 27. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the simultaneous launches across multiple states, with the prime location being Jharsuguda, Odisha.

This development introduces a new epoch for India's telecom industry, already placing the country alongside Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China. The project also forms part of a broader initiative, Bharat Nidhi, to achieve 100 percent 4G saturation, connecting up to 30,000 villages in a strategic mission.

