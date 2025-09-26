India Joins Elite Club with BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network, signaling India's significant leap in the telecom sector. The Indian-made network positions the country among the elite group of nations capable of producing and manufacturing telecom equipment.

The network, described as cloud-based and future-ready with the potential for seamless 5G upgrades, is slated for a nationwide rollout on September 27. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted the simultaneous launches across multiple states, with the prime location being Jharsuguda, Odisha.

This development introduces a new epoch for India's telecom industry, already placing the country alongside Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China. The project also forms part of a broader initiative, Bharat Nidhi, to achieve 100 percent 4G saturation, connecting up to 30,000 villages in a strategic mission.