Celebrate in Style: OPPO Launches F31 Series 5G for Festive Joy

OPPO has launched its F31 Series 5G smartphones in India, featuring a robust camera system perfect for festive occasions. The series offers high durability, extensive battery life, and incredible performance, along with financial schemes to make festive upgrades easy and affordable for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to capture the essence of India's vibrant festive season, OPPO announces the F31 Series 5G, now available across the nation. The series, featuring the F31 Pro+ 5G and F31 Pro 5G, is set to hit markets with the enhanced F31 5G edition starting September 27, 2025, with a price tag of INR 22,999.

The series is equipped with a powerful AI camera setup, durable build, and extensive battery life, ensuring every festive moment is captured vividly. Advanced features such as an Underwater Photography mode, thermal system, and network enhancements make it a robust companion.

To entice consumers, OPPO offers multiple financial schemes, including instant cashback, exchange bonuses, and zero down payment options. With promises of seamless connectivity and vibrant designs, the OPPO F31 Series is set to illuminate the festive market.

