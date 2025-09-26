Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

In a concerning development, cybercriminals have breached the data of more than 8,000 children attending London-based nurseries run by Kido International. The notorious hacker group known as Radiant released sensitive information, including names and addresses, on their dark web portal, sending shockwaves across the region.

While raising serious child safeguarding and data privacy concerns, this incident is the latest in a series of alarming ransomware attacks that have rocked British businesses this year. Radiant has threatened to release additional profiles, demonstrating the severity of the breach. Kido International has yet to comment on the situation.

As the British government explores financial solutions for companies affected by cyberattacks, law enforcement intensifies their efforts to curb this growing threat, highlighting the grim realities of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in today's digital age.

