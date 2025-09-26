Left Menu

Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

Data of over 8,000 children from London's Kido International nurseries was hacked by group Radiant, which posted personal details on a dark web portal. The breach, part of a series of ransomware attacks hitting Britain, raises major concerns about child safety and data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerning development, cybercriminals have breached the data of more than 8,000 children attending London-based nurseries run by Kido International. The notorious hacker group known as Radiant released sensitive information, including names and addresses, on their dark web portal, sending shockwaves across the region.

While raising serious child safeguarding and data privacy concerns, this incident is the latest in a series of alarming ransomware attacks that have rocked British businesses this year. Radiant has threatened to release additional profiles, demonstrating the severity of the breach. Kido International has yet to comment on the situation.

As the British government explores financial solutions for companies affected by cyberattacks, law enforcement intensifies their efforts to curb this growing threat, highlighting the grim realities of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in today's digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

