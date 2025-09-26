Starbucks' Interim Tech Leadership: The Digital Turnaround Plan

Starbucks announced the appointment of Ningyu Chen as interim Chief Technology Officer following the resignation of Deb Hall Lefevre. This leadership change comes as the company pushes forward with its 'Back to Starbucks' strategy, which focuses heavily on technological innovation to improve store operations and customer experience.

The new tech initiatives include an AI-driven inventory system, a virtual assistant for baristas, and an advanced point-of-sale setup. These changes are designed to support Starbucks' vision for more efficient labor practices and are critical as the brand responds to declining sales and plans to close underperforming locations.

CEO Brian Niccol's turnaround strategy also entails significant corporate restructuring. The company plans to cut 900 non-retail positions and partner more extensively with Tata Consultancy Services to bolster its IT capabilities. Despite a 12% drop in share value, Starbucks is committed to maintaining a strong in-house tech team focused on essential functions.