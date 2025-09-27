Left Menu

Info Edge: India's Startup Investment Powerhouse

Info Edge, known for successfully investing in Indian startups like Zomato and Policybazaar, has been recognized as the country's top venture investor. Founded by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Info Edge has significantly grown its investments over the years, diversifying across various sectors and achieving remarkable financial returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:23 IST
Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri.com, has emerged as India's most successful venture investor, thanks to its strategic investments in startups such as Zomato and Policybazaar. With investments totaling Rs 3,959.16 crore over the past decade and a half, the company's foresight has paid off as these holdings have skyrocketed in value.

Led by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, often likened to the legendary investor Warren Buffett, Info Edge made early moves into the online job market, later branching out into financial investments. These strategic decisions have proved providential, particularly with IPO successes of its investees, including Zomato, where it holds a 12.40 percent stake, and Policybazaar, with a 19.63 percent stake.

In recognition of its successful ventures, Info Edge has managed to establish itself as a critical player in India's vibrant startup ecosystem, expanding its portfolio to include more than 100 companies across various sectors including edtech, ecommerce, and travel technology. The firm's investment journey showcases its adaptive strategies across different phases, culminating recently in the launch of a venture capital fund to continue nurturing emerging market leaders.

