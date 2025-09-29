Left Menu

Optus Besieged by Another Emergency Call Outage: Lessons Needed

Optus faces criticism after another emergency call outage south of Sydney, following a recent disruption linked to deaths. The Australian government demands answers from Optus' parent company, Singtel. The outage has intensified scrutiny on Optus' customer service record, with investigations and reviews underway.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's second-largest telecommunications provider, Optus, has again come under fire for a recent emergency call outage that affected customers in an area south of Sydney. This incident comes just 10 days after a broader disruption that reportedly contributed to four deaths. The Australian government has expressed serious concerns, labeling it an "absolutely shocking failure."

Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon, along with Optus Chairman John Arthur and CEO Stephen Rue, is scheduled to meet with Australia's Communications Minister, Anika Wells, to address the latest network failure. The Singtel spokesperson affirmed the company's intention to fully cooperate with authorities to resolve the crisis.

The outage involved a malfunctioning mobile phone tower site in Dapto, impacting around 4,500 people and intensifying the reputational damage Optus has experienced from previous incidents. Additional fallouts from past infractions include a significant fine over a 2022 data breach and leadership changes following past outages. TV audiences are set for a deep governmental investigation into Optus' operational procedures.

