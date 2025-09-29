South Korea's Digital Infrastructure Exposed by Data Center Fire

South Korea faced a significant digital upheaval on Monday as a fire at a data center disrupted nearly 650 government services. This incident exposed vulnerabilities in what is considered one of the world's most digitally advanced nations.

The National Information Resources Service in Daejeon suffered a fire during routine maintenance, affecting various agencies, including police and customs. While 62 systems have been restored, the full recovery remains weeks away. President Lee Jae Myung has apologized for the lapse, calling for stronger backup systems.

The fire's suspected cause—a battery explosion from LG Energy Solution—draws attention to maintenance lapses, as experts urge immediate implementation of real-time recovery protocols. With the digital infrastructure's fragility exposed, the government faces growing pressure to enhance its contingency strategies.