Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Matter Motor partners with charging network provider Bolt.Earth to enhance EV charging solutions. This collaboration will integrate Matter's services with Bolt.Earth's extensive network of chargers across cities. The phased implementation includes direct app access to the network and future co-branded chargers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Matter Motor, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has joined forces with Bolt.Earth to broaden its EV charging capabilities. This strategic partnership aims to integrate Matter's features with Bolt.Earth's widespread network of over 100,000 units across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The collaboration will proceed in phases, initially enabling Matter users straightforward access to Bolt.Earth's nationwide charging network through complete integration into the MatterVerse app. Co-branded chargers will subsequently be deployed at Matter's showrooms and service centers to aid test rides, customer charging, and dealership readiness.

In a forward-looking approach, Bolt.Earth chargers may become a bundled offering with new Matter vehicles, potentially transforming the charging infrastructure into a core component of the vehicle purchasing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

