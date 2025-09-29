Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor, a prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has joined forces with Bolt.Earth to broaden its EV charging capabilities. This strategic partnership aims to integrate Matter's features with Bolt.Earth's widespread network of over 100,000 units across major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The collaboration will proceed in phases, initially enabling Matter users straightforward access to Bolt.Earth's nationwide charging network through complete integration into the MatterVerse app. Co-branded chargers will subsequently be deployed at Matter's showrooms and service centers to aid test rides, customer charging, and dealership readiness.

In a forward-looking approach, Bolt.Earth chargers may become a bundled offering with new Matter vehicles, potentially transforming the charging infrastructure into a core component of the vehicle purchasing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)