Bonbloc Technologies Set to Revolutionize with IPO Launch
Chennai-based Bonbloc Technologies is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds. The company plans a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 230 crore and an offer for sale by promoter Bonbloc Inc. Funds will be allocated to product development, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Bonbloc Technologies, a frontrunner in SaaS solutions leveraging Blockchain, IoT, and Data Science, has initiated steps for an initial public offering (IPO). The Chennai-based technology company aims to raise crucial funds, according to preliminary filings with market regulator Sebi.
The proposed public offering incorporates a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 230 crore, alongside an offer for sale by promoter entity Bonbloc Inc., comprising up to 3 crore shares. The company, documented in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), intends to earmark Rs 136 crore for the advancement of its products and platforms, with an additional Rs 13 crore allocated for purchasing laptops. Further funds will support acquisitions, strategic ventures, and general corporate needs.
Founded in 2020, Bonbloc Technologies has swiftly emerged as a key player in the AI-native enterprise solutions domain, providing cutting-edge AI-SaaS services, digital transformations, and comprehensive data solutions on a global scale. By integrating AI, ML, blockchain, and IoT, the firm's platforms are engineered for real-time decision-making and predictive analytics in complex environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bonbloc Technologies
- IPO
- Blockchain
- IoT
- Data Science
- AI-SaaS
- Chennai
- DRHP
- Sebi
- technology
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence
Tamil Nadu ready to implement Telangana's good schemes, this is healthy development politics: TN CM in Chennai event.
Pedal Power: Record-Breaking HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025
CM's Breakfast Scheme has led to increased student attendance, says TN CM Stalin in Chennai.
Nuvama-Cushman & Wakefield Realty Fund Acquires Major Office Campus in Chennai