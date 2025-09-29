Left Menu

Bonbloc Technologies Set to Revolutionize with IPO Launch

Chennai-based Bonbloc Technologies is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise funds. The company plans a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 230 crore and an offer for sale by promoter Bonbloc Inc. Funds will be allocated to product development, acquisitions, and strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:27 IST
Bonbloc Technologies Set to Revolutionize with IPO Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Bonbloc Technologies, a frontrunner in SaaS solutions leveraging Blockchain, IoT, and Data Science, has initiated steps for an initial public offering (IPO). The Chennai-based technology company aims to raise crucial funds, according to preliminary filings with market regulator Sebi.

The proposed public offering incorporates a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 230 crore, alongside an offer for sale by promoter entity Bonbloc Inc., comprising up to 3 crore shares. The company, documented in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), intends to earmark Rs 136 crore for the advancement of its products and platforms, with an additional Rs 13 crore allocated for purchasing laptops. Further funds will support acquisitions, strategic ventures, and general corporate needs.

Founded in 2020, Bonbloc Technologies has swiftly emerged as a key player in the AI-native enterprise solutions domain, providing cutting-edge AI-SaaS services, digital transformations, and comprehensive data solutions on a global scale. By integrating AI, ML, blockchain, and IoT, the firm's platforms are engineered for real-time decision-making and predictive analytics in complex environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

 India
2
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Al...

 India
3
Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

 Global
4
Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025