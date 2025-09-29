Bonbloc Technologies Set to Revolutionize with IPO Launch

In a significant move, Bonbloc Technologies, a frontrunner in SaaS solutions leveraging Blockchain, IoT, and Data Science, has initiated steps for an initial public offering (IPO). The Chennai-based technology company aims to raise crucial funds, according to preliminary filings with market regulator Sebi.

The proposed public offering incorporates a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 230 crore, alongside an offer for sale by promoter entity Bonbloc Inc., comprising up to 3 crore shares. The company, documented in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), intends to earmark Rs 136 crore for the advancement of its products and platforms, with an additional Rs 13 crore allocated for purchasing laptops. Further funds will support acquisitions, strategic ventures, and general corporate needs.

Founded in 2020, Bonbloc Technologies has swiftly emerged as a key player in the AI-native enterprise solutions domain, providing cutting-edge AI-SaaS services, digital transformations, and comprehensive data solutions on a global scale. By integrating AI, ML, blockchain, and IoT, the firm's platforms are engineered for real-time decision-making and predictive analytics in complex environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)