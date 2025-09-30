VerSe Innovation: Driving India's Local Language Tech Boom

VerSe Innovation, an Indian local language tech giant, has concluded FY25 with commendable financial results. The company reported a substantial 88% boost in revenue from operations, totaling INR 1,930 crores, and achieved a 20% reduction in EBITDA burn, indicating a move towards profitability.

Significantly, VerSe's subscription and ad-tech engines have played pivotal roles in revenue enhancement. The integration of newly acquired services like Magzter and ValueLeaf underpins their commitment to expanding monetization across B2B and consumer segments. Efficiency gains were notable, with a reduction in service costs contributing positively to the bottom line.

Looking ahead, VerSe aims for EBITDA positivity by the second half of FY26. With a strong capital foundation and a focus on AI-led innovation, the company is poised to drive India's next digital growth wave, catering to local-language content needs while engaging deeply with both advertisers and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)