Empowering Enterprises: Making AI Work 2025 Summit Unveils AI Impact in India

The Economic Times' ET Enterprise AI is set to host its flagship summit, Making AI Work 2025, on October 30, 2025, at the Conrad Hotel in Bengaluru. The event focuses on transforming AI pilots into measurable business value, gathering enterprise technology leaders, policymakers, and AI practitioners.

Addressing the challenge of scaling AI in Indian enterprises, the summit will offer practical frameworks for industry leaders to convert technology investments into growth and governance. Confirmed speakers include top executives like Nandini Harinath from ISRO and 16-year-old AI prodigy Raul John Aju.

Sessions will deliver insights on ROI, compliance, and deployment metrics, aiming to provide AI leaders real-world solutions. With over 400 AI leaders attending and supported by key partners like Salesforce and Adobe, the event is a pinnacle for AI implementation in India.

