Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja raises Rs 137 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Restaurant-tech platform Petpooja has raised Rs 137 crore in a funding round, led by Dharana Capital.

The company plans to utilise the fresh capital to upgrade its product portfolio, drive artificial intelligence-driven automation, and bolster customer support, according to a company statement.

The round, a mix of primary and secondary capital, saw participation from Helion Ventures' co-founder Ashish Gupta, Urban Company founders Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, Raghav Chandra, and CBO Mukund Kulashekaran.

''This round will help us accelerate product innovation and continue building solutions that help restaurants simplify their operations,'' Parthiv Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Petpooja, said.

