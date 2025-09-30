Pfizer's Historic Drug Cost Agreement with U.S. Government

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc has officially announced a groundbreaking agreement with the U.S. government to slash drug costs for American patients. This initiative marks a major shift in healthcare affordability.

Though the specific terms of the agreement remain confidential, the impact is expected to be wide-reaching. A large majority of primary care treatments, alongside select specialty brands, will be offered at significant savings.

According to Pfizer, these savings will range as high as 85%, with an average reduction of 50%. This move is set to alleviate financial burdens on many Americans and reshape the landscape of drug pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)