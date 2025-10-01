South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have officially announced their intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate project, aimed at expanding AI capabilities, as revealed on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a strategic meeting involving OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and company leaders at the presidential office in Seoul. The $500 billion initiative was introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain AI leadership.

With chip demand reaching 900,000 wafers monthly, the partnership marks a significant opportunity for South Korea's chipmakers, who control significant portions of the global memory market, to enter the expanding AI infrastructure space.

