Left Menu

South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have committed to supplying memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate project, in collaboration with ChatGPT maker OpenAI. This partnership represents a major entry for South Korean chipmakers into the AI infrastructure industry, powered by increased demand and strategic meetings with global and national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:55 IST
South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have officially announced their intent to supply memory chips for OpenAI's Stargate project, aimed at expanding AI capabilities, as revealed on Wednesday.

The announcement followed a strategic meeting involving OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and company leaders at the presidential office in Seoul. The $500 billion initiative was introduced by former U.S. President Donald Trump to maintain AI leadership.

With chip demand reaching 900,000 wafers monthly, the partnership marks a significant opportunity for South Korea's chipmakers, who control significant portions of the global memory market, to enter the expanding AI infrastructure space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

 India
2
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

 Global
3
Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

 India
4
Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Scientific Excellence

Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Sci...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025