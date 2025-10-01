Infinity Infoway Limited to Launch IPO, Drive Growth with SaaS Solutions

Mumbai-based Infinity Infoway Limited is poised to open its Initial Public Offering on September 30, 2025, aiming to secure ₹24.42 Crores. The SaaS provider seeks to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its market presence across various sectors.

The IPO proceeds will be allocated for the development of Infinity's proprietary 'ZEROTOUCH' technology, upgrades to IT infrastructure, and further investment in tender deposits. This strategic move is designed to bolster the company's innovative edge and operational reach.

With its services already extended to 38 universities and 11 industries, Infinity continues to lead in SaaS solutions, such as its Campus Management System and ERP software, aligning with India's digital growth and reforms in education policy.

