Left Menu

Infinity Infoway Limited to Launch IPO, Drive Growth with SaaS Solutions

Infinity Infoway Limited, a SaaS provider specializing in ERP solutions, plans to raise ₹24.42 Crores through an IPO on the BSE SME platform. Proceeds will fund tech development, including 'ZEROTOUCH', IT infrastructure, and expansion. The firm serves 38 universities and 11 industries, leveraging digital transformation to scale operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:27 IST
Infinity Infoway Limited to Launch IPO, Drive Growth with SaaS Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Infinity Infoway Limited is poised to open its Initial Public Offering on September 30, 2025, aiming to secure ₹24.42 Crores. The SaaS provider seeks to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its market presence across various sectors.

The IPO proceeds will be allocated for the development of Infinity's proprietary 'ZEROTOUCH' technology, upgrades to IT infrastructure, and further investment in tender deposits. This strategic move is designed to bolster the company's innovative edge and operational reach.

With its services already extended to 38 universities and 11 industries, Infinity continues to lead in SaaS solutions, such as its Campus Management System and ERP software, aligning with India's digital growth and reforms in education policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

 India
2
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

 Global
3
Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

Mizoram's Operation Jericho: A Crackdown on Drugs and Liquor Smuggling

 India
4
Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Scientific Excellence

Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Sci...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025